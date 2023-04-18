San Francisquito Creek JPA neighborhood workshop on April 20

San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority (JPA), and cities of Palo Alto, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto have rescheduled a neighborhood workshop on the status of the San Francisquito Creek Reach 2 project on Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Join this neighborhood meeting to learn about next steps for the project, including Newell, Channel Widening and Top-of-Bank work, Pope-Chaucer Bridge (proposed new bridge pictured).

The meeting will be held on April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Duveneck Elementary School in the multi-purpose room. In person participation only or watch the meeting live via YouTube.

Learn more about the San Francisquito Creek JPA

Learn more about the San Francisquito Creek Project