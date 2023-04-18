San Francisquito Creek JPA neighborhood workshop on April 20

by Contributed Content on April 18, 2023

San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority (JPA), and cities of Palo Alto, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto have rescheduled a neighborhood workshop on the status of the San Francisquito Creek Reach 2 project on Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Join this neighborhood meeting to learn about next steps for the project, including Newell, Channel Widening and Top-of-Bank work, Pope-Chaucer Bridge (proposed new bridge pictured).

The meeting will be held on April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Duveneck Elementary School in the multi-purpose room. In person participation only or watch the meeting live via YouTube.

Learn more about the San Francisquito Creek JPA

Learn more about the San Francisquito Creek Project

