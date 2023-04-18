Temporary Caltrain and Menlo Park city shuttle schedule changes

by Contributed Content on April 18, 2023

Caltrain will operate a temporary schedule starting Monday, April 17, 2023, which will last two weeks until Friday, April 28, 2023. On Monday, May 1, 2023, Caltrain service will revert to their normal weekday schedule.

The temporary schedule is due to construction and single tracking. Due to construction, Baby Bullets will be suspended, and there are significant changes to train schedules and train numbers.

The City of Menlo Park runs the M3-Marsh Road Shuttle (pictured) and M4-Willow Road Shuttle, which connects Menlo Park Caltrain and the business parks near Bohannon Drive, Constitution Drive, Jefferson Drive and O’Brien Drive. This free service is open to everyone, offering both Caltrain riders and local residents a way to get to work in the business parks.

In coordination with the Caltrain temporary schedule changes, the M3-Marsh Road Shuttle and M4-Willow Road Shuttle will change their schedules to sync with the Caltrain connections during peak hours. These shuttle schedules are temporary and the Menlo Park shuttles will revert to their normal schedules May 1, 2023, with Caltrain’s schedule changes.

For more information on the Menlo Park shuttles, please visit the City’s shuttle website or call 650-330-6770. For more information on Caltrain, please visit the Caltrain website or call 800-660-4287.

