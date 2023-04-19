Love Our Earth Festival comes to M-A on April 22
Mark your calendar for the We Love Earth Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Menlo-Atherton High School (555 Middlefield Road, Atherton). Admission is free.
Enjoy films for all ages, art-making, live-animal encounters, children’s story times, activities and live music. Goodwill will be on-site collecting items for repurposing and reuse. Bring your clothing, electronics, books, small household appliances and gadgets, kitchenware, and more to drop off.
There will be a Clean Vehicle Showcase and a variety of bikes along with a bike fix-it station to help you make quick repairs. If you’re thinking of electrifying your home, talk to solar installers, makers of heat-pump home and water heaters and retailers offering induction cooktops and other home appliances.
Sample innovative plant-based products and see live cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs as part of the Plant-Based Market presented by Acterra.
Cheryl Schaff April 15, 2023 at 10:52 pm
Update: These car makers will exhibit at least 30 EVs at the Clean Vehicle Showcase, within the larger LOVE OUR EARTH FESTIVAL: Audi, BMW, Chevy, Faction, Ford, Lucid, McLaren, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo. Attendees will hear updates on climate change mitigation from Sen. Josh Becker, local mayors, Stanford scientists, a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; and in a Climate Reality Project presentation, “Solving the Climate Crisis,” by Gary White. Register with this link: http://www.tinyurl.com/EarthFest23