Love Our Earth Festival comes to M-A on April 22

Mark your calendar for the We Love Earth Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Menlo-Atherton High School (555 Middlefield Road, Atherton). Admission is free.

Enjoy films for all ages, art-making, live-animal encounters, children’s story times, activities and live music. Goodwill will be on-site collecting items for repurposing and reuse. Bring your clothing, electronics, books, small household appliances and gadgets, kitchenware, and more to drop off.

There will be a Clean Vehicle Showcase and a variety of bikes along with a bike fix-it station to help you make quick repairs. If you’re thinking of electrifying your home, talk to solar installers, makers of heat-pump home and water heaters and retailers offering induction cooktops and other home appliances.

Sample innovative plant-based products and see live cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs as part of the Plant-Based Market presented by Acterra.