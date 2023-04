Teen Nintendo Switch Gaming set for April 20

Students in Grades 6-12 are invited to hang out at the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Drive) and play some video games on Thursday, April 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. We will have Overcooked, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Mario Kart and more. Maximum 4-6 players at a time. Water provided.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.