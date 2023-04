Boy Scout Troop 206 annual pancake breakfast set for April 22

Boy Scout Troop 206 is holding its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 22, from 8:00 am to noon at the Trinity Church Parish Hall (330 Ravenswood Ave., Menlo Park).

Featured will be Formula 206 flapjacks, fruit, juice, sausage links, coffee, cocoa and assorted teas. $10 per adult or two kids 10 and under.

InMenlo file photo from 2022 pancake breakfast