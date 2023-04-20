Portola Valley Wildfire Preparedness Fair set for April 22

Did you know that during a wildfire, ember storms can travel for miles? These embers will ignite dry leaves, flammable trees, wooden decks, and enter homes through unprotected vents. At the Portola Valley Wildfire Preparedness Fair you can learn how to help protect your home from ignition during a wildfire. The event takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road,

Check out the 25 Exhibits, including a demonstration house where you can learn how you can upgrade your home vents, siding, decks, gutters, and fences, using ignition resistant materials.

Don’t miss the lectures series, including a presentation by representatives from the California Department of Insurance

Protecting your home from an ember storm is a journey. Review your roadmap and discover how the Wildfire Preparedness Fair can help you make your home safer from wildfire. There is a printable document and a document with links to helpful websites.

Prepare for evacuation now. Don’t wait, understand your evacuation route now.

Parking is at a premium, so please try to carpool, walk, bike, or run to the event. Please see our event parking map.

Visit with PV Town committees and the WFPD.

Learn about the drivers of climate change, and concrete steps to help mitigate warming and drought at the Portola Valley Sustainability Committee table. The first 25 visitors will each receive a WiFi-enabled smart plug to monitor appliance loads in the home.

InMenlo file photo from 2022 PV Wildfire Preparedness Fair