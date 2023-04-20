Trivia night with the Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee on April 22

by Contributed Content on April 20, 2023

Gather your team and enjoy an evening of trivia, prizes and light refreshments on Saturday, April 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.

 

