Caltrain service suspensions between Menlo Park and Santa Clara

Due to electrification work. on the weekends of April 22-23, 29-30 and May 6-7, 13-14, there will be no Caltrain service between Menlo Park and Santa Clara

Local weekend Caltrain service will be replaced with a lifeline bus bridge between Menlo Park and Santa Clara stations for Caltrain dependent riders. There will be no bus or train service at Lawrence Station on these weekends. Use alternative transportation options during these weekends.

Buses will have limited capacity for luggage and bikes. Use bike parking options, which are available at most stations. Buses will be ADA accessible. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternative transportation options when available.

If you are using a Clipper Card while traveling on both the bus bridge and rail service, please remember to tap your card at the Clipper® reader upon boarding the train and again upon exiting the train at your final destination. Caltrain customers using the bus bridge portion of their trip do not need to make an additional payment.

Use alternative transit options during these weekends.

The southbound bus stop location in Menlo Park will be at Merrill St. and Santa Cruz Avenue.