Melody Mitchell: Being the best she can be at Village Pub

Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series spotlighting people who excel at hospitality and graciousness in their chosen profession.

Part of the fun of interviewing someone you’ve known for quite a while is finding out something you didn’t know about them. Such was the case with Melody Mitchell who has been a server at the Village Pub in Woodside for close to 22 years (almost from when it first opened.)

Before her current calling — and more about that in a moment — Melody was an all-star basketball player, earning an MVP award her senior year at Andrew Hill High School in San Jose. A serious injury prevented her from playing college ball. We probably shouldn’t have been surprised as Melody lists her height at “5 feet, 13 inches.”

Her initiation into the hospitality industry came from her mother, who threw elaborate dinner parties. “It was part of my growing up,” she says.

Being at the Pub five days a week, Melody gives a big thumbs up to the “connections you make with people. Guests entrust us with special moments in their lives. And that’s where my heart is.

“I don’t look at this as work. I get to throw big dinner parties every night. If a guest isn’t happy for some reason, it’s my job to turn them around. I’ve proud to say I’ve done it many times.

“When I played basketball, I wanted to win every game. My motto: Love what you do and be the best at it.”

Not surprisingly, Melody has met some famous people. Her favorite — Paul Newman. “He said, ‘Young lady, go ahead and order for me.’ I chose the roast chicken. He was so kind — and he kissed me on the cheek!”

On her days off, she enjoys spending time with her husband Peter, who is also in the hospitality industry, and their Pomeranian dog Couscous. She’s also a bit of a wine geek. Some day she hopes to coach kids.

“The delight of being on a team — there’s nothing like it,” she says.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2023