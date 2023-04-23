Menlo Park summer session registration opens April 24

The City of Menlo Park hosts a wide range of community classes at reasonable rates including fitness, dance, sports, youth gymnastics, music, drama, art, lifelong learning and more.

Summer session registration opens to Menlo Park residents April 24, and to nonresidents May 1. The City is upgrading its online registration platform—sign up to create a new user account in the system.

Easy to search and register for Menlo Park programs, classes and events, track payments, and keep track of family activity schedules, and enjoy many more new features.

Staff are available in person at both libraries and all recreation facilities to help residents with questions and help you enroll in city programs. For questions, call 650-330-2200.