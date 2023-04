Poetry celebration with James J. Siegel and Dina Klarisse on April 25

In recognition of National Poetry Month, the City of Menlo Park hosts Bay Area poets James J. Siegel (pictured) and Dina Klarisse to discuss poetry, share their work — and open up the mic to your poems.

Join this free community discussion and open mic event starting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.).