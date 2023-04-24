Artisit Mitchell Johnson has painting in Some Dogs exhibit
In addition to five recent paintings on display at Flea Street, Menlo Park resident Mitchell Johnson has a painting in Some Dogs, an exhibit of dog paintings from the Hornik Collection at Four One Nine in San Francisco.
“This is a big Bay Area Art World event,” he emails. “Pamela Hornik, who lives in Palo Alto, is one of the most famous collectors in the USA, and this is a painting of her titled “Instagram (Teddy and Pamela)” 2022 20×16 inches.”
There is a lots of press about this show which is on view April 24-May 7.
