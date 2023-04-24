Artisit Mitchell Johnson has painting in Some Dogs exhibit

by Linda Hubbard on April 24, 2023
In addition to five recent paintings on display at Flea Street, Menlo Park resident Mitchell Johnson has a painting in Some Dogs, an  exhibit of dog paintings from the Hornik Collection at Four One Nine in San Francisco.
“This is a big Bay Area Art World event,” he emails. “Pamela Hornik, who lives in Palo Alto, is one of the most famous collectors in the USA, and this is a painting of her titled “Instagram (Teddy and Pamela)” 2022 20×16 inches.”
There is a lots of press about this show which is on view April 24-May 7.
