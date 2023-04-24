EQC to discuss zero emission landscape equipment ordinance on April 27

The City of Menlo Park is considering an ordinance that would require all landscaping equipment used in the community to be zero-emission instead of gas-powered in a phased enforcement approach:

Use of gas-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers (weed whackers) will not be allowed starting July 2024.

Use of other gas-powered gardening equipment such as chain saws, lawnmowers and hedge trimmers would not be allowed starting January 2029.

The Environmental Quality Commission will hold a special meeting to provide recommendation to City Council regarding the proposed rules for Zero Emission Landscaping Equipment Ordinance.

Environmental Quality Commission special meeting

Thursday, April 27, 2023

6 p.m.

701 Laurel St.

Remote participation is available via Zoom

Property owners, residents, homeowners associations, commercial businesses and gardening/landscaping business owners or employees who operate in Menlo Park are highly encouraged attend and participate in the special meeting.

More information about the proposed rules and more resources can be found at menlopark.gov/zele. For more information please contact Sustainability Manager Rebecca Lucky.