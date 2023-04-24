Love the Earth Festival spreads hope and builds community

The well-attended Love the Earth Festival at Menlo-Atherton High School on Saturday, April 22, spread hope through the wide arrange of displays linked to efforts to help slow climate change and/or help us adapt to climate change. The event was hosted by the towns of Atherton, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Palo Alto.

The visible youth presence sparked hope through their clear concern and interest. A segment of exhibitors focused on creative ways to educate and include youth as part of offering climate solutions.

The crowd size seemed visibly larger than last year’s festivals held separately by Atherton in Holbrook Palmer Park and Menlo Park in Flood Park, and it stayed steady throughout most of the day. Even the food stands were themed based with an array of vegan or vegetarian food options.

Exhibitors got a chance to visit other displays, make connections or extend ones.

Kudos to all the volunteers who helped plan the event and who made it run so smoothly. Clearly, a sizeable group was involved and their hard work showed.