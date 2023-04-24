Meeting on Windy Hill’s Hawthorns area on April 26

Midpen is continuing a multiyear process to develop a plan for natural resource management and ecologically sensitive public access at the Hawthorns Area of Windy Hill Preserve, located in the Town of Portola Valley. On March 21, the Midpen Planning and Natural Resources Committee reviewed a body of work including an Existing Conditions/Opportunities and Constraints Report, a Transportation Study Summary Report, and a Public Access Framework for the Hawthorns Area.

The Committee also reviewed the proposed composition and formation strategy for the Hawthorns Area Public Access Working Group, which is intended to provide a public forum for stakeholders to collaborate with Midpen and discuss potential parking and trail opportunities at the Hawthorns Area.

This information will be considered by the full Board at a public meeting on April 26 at 4:00 pm. Learn more and sign up for project notifications at openspace.org/hawthorns