Community Disaster Preparedness Fair on April 29

by Contributed Content on April 25, 2023

Disasters can happen to anyone — are you prepared? Learn how to be safe and prepared in case of earthquakes, fires, and floods at a free Community Disaster Preparedness Fair on Saturday, April 29. from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1105 Valparaiso Ave., Menlo Park).

Participants include Menlo Fire Protection District, FEMA, Red Cross, USGS, PG&E, CERT, ADAPT, MPC Ready, rEPAct, Cal Water, Stop the Bleed,  and Amateur Radio Operators along with food trucks.

Interactive demonstrations and classes each hour. Events that day:
-Fire truck tours
-Drone Demonstrations
-Safety tips in Earthquakes
-Hands only CPR training
-HAM radio operator information
-AED demonstrations
-Fire safety training
-Sign ups for Free smoke detectors installed by the Red Cross
-Flood protection information
-Stop the Bleed training information
-Free Giveaways each hour
-CERT training signups
-Information on 72 hour kits and water storage
-Vendors selling preparedness equipment

