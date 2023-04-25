Community Disaster Preparedness Fair on April 29

Disasters can happen to anyone — are you prepared? Learn how to be safe and prepared in case of earthquakes, fires, and floods at a free Community Disaster Preparedness Fair on Saturday, April 29. from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1105 Valparaiso Ave., Menlo Park).

Participants include Menlo Fire Protection District, FEMA, Red Cross, USGS, PG&E, CERT, ADAPT, MPC Ready, rEPAct, Cal Water, Stop the Bleed, and Amateur Radio Operators along with food trucks.

Interactive demonstrations and classes each hour. Events that day:

-Fire truck tours

-Drone Demonstrations

-Safety tips in Earthquakes

-Hands only CPR training

-HAM radio operator information

-AED demonstrations

-Fire safety training

-Sign ups for Free smoke detectors installed by the Red Cross

-Flood protection information

-Stop the Bleed training information

-Free Giveaways each hour

-CERT training signups

-Information on 72 hour kits and water storage

-Vendors selling preparedness equipment

Sign up for free tickets.