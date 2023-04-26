Into the Woods is Sacred Heart Prep’s Spring Musical
Into the Woods is Sacred Heart Prep’s latest production. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications.
Performances are:
-Thursday, Apr 27 @ 7:30 pm
– Friday, Apr 28 @ 7:30 pm
– Saturday, Apr 29 @ 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Ticket prices: $10 General Admission; $5 Student. For the first time, SHP will be offering preferred VIP seating — $15 VIP (Reserved seating in the center front audience seats). Each performance will have a limit of 18 VIP reserved seats.
