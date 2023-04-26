Into the Woods is Sacred Heart Prep’s Spring Musical

by Linda Hubbard on April 26, 2023

Into the Woods is Sacred Heart Prep’s latest production. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications.

Performances are:

-Thursday, Apr 27 @ 7:30 pm
– Friday, Apr 28 @ 7:30 pm
– Saturday, Apr 29 @ 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Ticket prices: $10 General Admission; $5 Student. For the first time, SHP will be offering preferred VIP seating — $15 VIP (Reserved seating in the center front audience seats). Each performance will have a limit of 18 VIP reserved seats.

Buy tickets online.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search