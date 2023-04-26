Joseph Cloward is now appearing in Next to Normal

We were first introduced to Menlo Park resident Joseph Cloward’s theatrical pursuits when he was appearing in The Spitfire Grill. He’s currently in a production of Next to Normal with the Sunnyvale Community Players.

“I’m playing Dan, who’s an architect, a father to an anxious teenager, and a husband grappling with how to best support his wife in her struggles with bipolar disorder and depression. As his family life increasingly goes off the rails, he has to come to terms with his own loss and pain in order to find a way forward,” Joseph emails.

The show runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm at the Sunnyvale Community Theatre (550 East Remington Dr., Sunnyvale) through May 14. Tickets can be purchased on the SCP website.

In the photo he is pictured with Christina Waybright (as Diana) and Mai Abe (as Natalie).