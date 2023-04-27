Courtney Beyer: Illustrator, designer — and mom — with a new line of Mother’s Day cards

Living near Downtown Menlo Park suits Courtney Beyer just fine. She recently launched a greeting and note card business and can hand deliver cards to her local customers. She can also can walk with her husband and two sons age two and four to her favorite places downtown, with Tian Mayem’s Little Sky Bakery high on the list.

While she worked a number of years in biotech, she says she’s been artistic much of her life.

“When I had my second son in 2021, I started doodling and drawing rather than always looking at my phone,” she recalls. “Initially, I focused on ‘cheer up’ cards for people who’d come down with Covid.”

Her Mother’s Day cards are all on sale, and she’s also begun to take orders for personalized note cards for graduation gifts.

Designing greeting and note cards she hopes will someday lead to illustrating children’s books.

Meanwhile she’s focusing on making sure that the new business is eco-friendly, using recycled paper goods and compostable materials.

Courtney’s days are full what with the new business and parenting, but with night times open, she (like many) is a devoted The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel watcher. “I can just watch episode after episode!”

Photo courtesy Courtney Beyer