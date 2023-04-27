Menlo Park celebrates Arbor Day on April 29

Join Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin, the Environmental Quality Commission, city staff and community partners in planting five trees in honor of Arbor Day. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Karl E. Clark Park,

313 Market Place.

The City will also celebrate its 24th year of being a Tree City USA. The ceremonial trees are:

One ‘Sky Climber’ Southern live oak (Quercus virginiana ‘Sky Climber’)

One Strawberry tree (Arbutus marina)

Three Chinese pistache (Pistacia chinensis)

The City partners with nonprofit Canopy to help with the tree plantings to help grow urban tree canopy in underserved areas. Canopy offers free tree planting and tree care for the first three years for residents who live in the Belle Haven neighborhood. For more information, visit Canopy’s tree signup webpage.

For more information about selection of climate-resilient tree species for Menlo Park, visit the city’s trees webpage.

InMenlo file photo from Arbor Day 2016