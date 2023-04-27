Peninsula Outdoor Painters is Atherton Arts Foundation exhibit on April 29 & 30

Peninsula Outdoor Painters (POPs) will exhibit in an Atherton Arts Foundation (AAF) show at Holbrook Palmer Park, Jennings Pavilion (150 Watkins Avenue), Atherton. The exhibit is open Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, April 30, from noon to 4:00pm. Exhibitors include:

-Patti Yukawa: Photography

-Demitry Kolturn: Photography

-Ginger Summit: Fiber Art

-Deborah Shea: Pastels

-Amy King: Chinese Brush Painting

-Barbara Berk: Metal Sculpture

-Ronen Vainish: Glass Art

-Emma Crowley: Ceramics

-AAF Art Students

The Atherton Arts Foundation’s mission is to promote the appreciation and enjoyment of the arts through events, classes, and performances. They have also acquired artworks for public spaces in Atherton.

Peninsula Outdoor Painters (POPS) is a welcoming group of artists who represent the natural world using a variety of media, and have been doing so for over 40 years. They meet to paint on Tuesday mornings at sites throughout the Bay Area. POPS membership is free. For POPS information, painting schedule, and updates regarding exhibits, visit http://sites.google.com/view/peninsulaoutdoorpainters or write to yogabear23@aol.com.

Orchid Riot is a watercolor by Caroline Gabarino