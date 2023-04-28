First Little League “Under the Lights” kicked off last night — more to come!

Emails Michael Moeschler: ” I’m reaching out on behalf of the Menlo Atherton Little League. This week, we’re doing something totally fun to celebrate the kids and families that love little league baseball. We’re hosting a three day event to bring the entire Peninsula community together with a first of its kind event called “Under the Lights” at Burgess Park.

“Thursday night kicked off this great event. It made for some fantastic photos of the kids, coaches, and the greater community under the lights!

“The M-A Little League Board of Directors brought in portable light towers to shower the Burgess Park baseball field with light for three straight nights of fun and bonding and to reward the little league players with an experience they won’t ever forget.”

There’s a lot more fun to come Friday and Saturday. The snack shack will be serving all sorts of savory delights, there will be in-game races between innings, fan contests and swag throws.

Minors games start at 4:30 and Majors games start at 7:00 each night. Friday, April 28th: Minors: Storm vs. Hot Rods; Majors: Foundry vs. Luttickens. Saturday, April 29th: Minors: Yard Goats vs. Bulls; Majors: Menlo Tavern vs. Alpine Morey’s

Drone photo of field by Vince Smith; bottom photo by Darren Cunningham