The music of St. Hildegard of Bingen, Pérotin, and St. Martial to be performed on April 30

Longtime friends and colleagues, Karen Clark (contralto) and Jonathan Dimmock (organ, organetto, and voice) join forces to explore the theme “on earth as it is in Heaven.” The concert takes place on Sunday, April 30, at 4:00 pm in the Main Chapel at St. Patrick’s Seminary (320 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park).

Spanning the 10th to the 21st centuries, this program features devotional songs of St. Hildegard of Bingen and florid organum from the St. Martial manuscript. Music of American composers, Frank Ferko’s (b.1950) The Hildegard Organ Cycle, and Roy Whelden’s (b.1950) setting of Pérotin’s Beata Viscera for voice and organetto are highlighted on this program.

The in-person event will be followed by a reception. Ample guest parking is available on-site. An RSVP is appreciated, but not required.

This free event is open to the public.