Youth poetry contest deadline extended to May 4

Submissions to the Menlo Park Youth Poetry Contest have been extended through May 4. Original works of poetry on the theme, “My Library” may be entered for consideration in one of the following school grade categories:

Grades 2-3

Grades 4-6

Grades 7-8

Grades 9-12

Apply online to the poetry contest for children and teens living or going to school in Menlo Park.

Contest rules