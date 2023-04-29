Mental Health Open Mic set for May 1

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness and reduce stigma against those with mental health conditions.

Whether in sharing experiences, poetry, storytelling or music, come to the Mental Health Open Mic for a safe space where you can share your own words or listen to those of others. Master of ceremonies is San Mateo County Poet Laureate Emerita Aileen Cassinetto.

This event is free for the whole community and will be held on Monday, May 1, 6:00 pm.at Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St.