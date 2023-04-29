Mental Health Open Mic set for May 1

by Contributed Content on April 29, 2023

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness and reduce stigma against those with mental health conditions.

Whether in sharing experiences, poetry, storytelling or music, come to the Mental Health Open Mic for a safe space where you can share your own words or listen to those of others. Master of ceremonies is San Mateo County Poet Laureate Emerita Aileen Cassinetto.

This event is free for the whole community and will be held on Monday, May 1, 6:00 pm.at Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search