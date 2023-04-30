Spotted: Arbor Day activity in Menlo Park

The City of Menlo Park celebrated Arbor Day yesterday (April 29). Emailed Mayor Jen Wolosin (pictured second from right) after the event:

“It was incredibly special to celebrate Arbor Day on such a beautiful Spring morning. Not only did I read Menlo Park’s Arbor Day proclamation, but Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor (pictured far left) and staff from Canopy, also shared thoughtful reflections about the day. A special thanks to members of the community, local organizations, city staff and Environmental Quality Commissioners for making the event so lovely and meaningful.

“This is Menlo Park’s 24th year in being a Tree City USA. What does it mean to be a Tree City USA? The City must meet four overarching standards, which include:

Maintaining a tree board or department – For Menlo Park, that’s our Environmental Quality Commission Having a community tree ordinance – The Menlo Park Heritage Tree Ordinance was revised in 2019 and went in effect on July 1, 2020. Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry – The City spent approximately $380,000 to maintain (prune, fertilize, water), plant (tree purchases, planting materials), and remove (equipment, supplies, labor). Celebrate Arbor Day – The wonderful event today!

Photo courtesy of Jeff Schmidt