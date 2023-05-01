Coleman and Ringwood Avenues transportation study community workshop set for May 4

The County of San Mateo and the City of Menlo Park are partnering on a transportation study of Coleman and Ringwood Avenues, which traverse Menlo Park and Menlo Oaks. The public is invited to an interactive workshop to discuss different design options that accommodate cars, bicyclists, pedestrians, and local residents on these streets.

This study includes the entirety of Coleman Avenue and Ringwood Avenue between Middlefield Road and Bay Road. This study aims to best address the needs and concerns of those traveling on these two corridors through a coordinated, joint study building on prior studies and robust community outreach.

Different design options, each with pros and cons, have been developed for Coleman Avenue and Ringwood Avenue to accommodate cars, bicyclists, pedestrians, and local residents. In order to help advance designs, the County and City are asking for public feedback through an interactive community workshop. This workshop will allow participants to design and build a scale model of the two corridors to discuss what options will best serve the community.

This interactive workshop will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Menlo-Atherton High School (555 Middlefield Rd., Atherton). The workshop will be located in the Makerspace Studio, which is Room S7 in the S-Wing. The Makerspace Studio is located by the school tennis courts, closer to Ringwood Avenue. Everyone from the public is invited to share input, and light refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP and learn more about this transportation study at the County of San Mateo’s project website. Additional information for this workshop is available on the flier.