Free Comic Book Day on May 6 at Menlo Park Library

Visit the Menlo Park Library to pick up a free comic book or two, while supplies last! Free Comic Book Day is an all-ages event advocating reading and appreciation of comic books and graphic novels.

While you’re at the library, check out our selection of comic collections, graphic novels and manga.

Come pick up your comic book on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St., or Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Dr.