Old Woodside Store Day is May 7

The annual Old Woodside Store Day will be held on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 4:00 pm at the corner of Tripp and Kings Mountain Rd. in Woodside. Sponsored by the San Mateo County Historical Association, the Woodside Storekeepers invite visitors to experience life in the 1880s. This free family day will focus on the history of the Woodside Store and the redwood logging activities of the area.

Hands-on activities include: shingle making, two-man sawing, rope twining, making rag dolls and playing games.

Three members of the Goat Hill Girls — Kim Elking (mandolin), Sonia Shell (banjo) and Lee Anne Welch (fiddle) — will play traditional bluegrass, old time American music, and some fun novelty tunes.

Photo by Frances Freyberg taken a 2022 Woodside Store Day