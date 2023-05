Overnight rain brings puddles to Menlo Park

There was a bit of rain on Monday (May 1), amounting to 0.02″. But the bulk of the rain fell overnight, bringing puddles once again to Menlo Park. The off again/on again sun in the afternoon allowed the spring flowers to shine.

As of 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 0.21″ had fallen bringing the season-to-date to 39.23″ which includes yesterday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023