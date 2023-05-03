Author Robin Chapman to give MPHA talk on May 7

Join the Menlo Park Historical Association (MPHA) on Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) to hear writer and journalist Robin Chapman. Her newest book, The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay was just published and completes her trilogy of books about the region.

Her first book, California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Valley, remains a perennial best seller for The History Press. Her second book Historic Bay Area Visionaries featured the diversity of the success stories that mark our region and its history. Her third and latest is a collection of true stories you will not have heard anywhere else.

In her upcoming talk, Chapman will share glimpses of these intriguing stories she has uncovered since she returned to California. Did you know director Alfred Hitchcock once had an estate in Scotts Valley, a residence that impacted the script for his classic film The Birds? That crooner Bing Crosby helped fund a local youth center in Los Altos? That the Santa Clara Valley was once home to an extensive electric interurban rail system used by comuters in the early days of the 20th century.

These are some of the stories she will share in her upcoming program. She will also sign copies of all her books.