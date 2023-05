More rain inches towards 40″ for the season

Could we possibly hit 40″ this rainy season? That’s what long time InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ (now retired) wondered.

Does anyone remember 40″ in a season?

Weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge picked up another 0.01″ for yesterday (May 2) and 0.06″ today as of 4:00 pm.

That brings the season-to-date to 39.30″. More rain is falling as I type with some thunder in the distance!

The pretty roses were spotted on Bay Laurel.