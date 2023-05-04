All this rain brings great wildflower show at Edgewood Park

Yesterday’s rain brought another 0.19″ according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge, bringing the season-to-date to 39.43″. As of 4:00 pm today (May 4), there was another 0.02″ so that season-to-date stands at 39.45″.

This very rainy season means there’s a terrific display of wildflowers at local parks.

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg visited Edgewood Park last weekend, and we share a few of her photos here.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2023