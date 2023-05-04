All this rain brings great wildflower show at Edgewood Park

by Linda Hubbard on May 4, 2023

Yesterday’s rain brought another 0.19″ according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge, bringing the season-to-date to 39.43″. As of 4:00 pm today (May 4), there was another 0.02″ so that season-to-date stands at 39.45″.

This very rainy season means there’s a terrific display of wildflowers at local parks.

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg visited Edgewood Park last weekend, and we share a few of her photos here.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2023

