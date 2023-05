Hands-On Art: Exploring Yayoi Kusama is offered on May 7

Adults and kids ages six and up are invited to join the Menlo Park Library for a cool art lesson and project on Sunday, May 7, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.).

Artist and educator Rachel Palacios will present a talk about Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (pictured). She will then lead a fun activity inspired by Kusama.