Atherton police arrest suspect in string of Spring 2022 burglaries

Atherton police detectives and officers arrested a burglary suspect who is believed to have been targeting homes in the Atherton area during the Spring of 2022.

The suspect, Matias Dominguez-Lombard, was taken into custody after a thorough investigation by Atherton police detectives and was identified by using DNA technology and analysis. Dominguez-Lombard is believed to be a member of the South American Gang responsible for several burglaries in Atherton and in other parts of California.

In April 2022, a burglary occurred on Alta Vista Drive. During the investigation, detectives found entry into the home was made through a smashed glass window and blood smudges were discovered in the master bedroom area. DNA samples were collected at the scene and sent to the crime lab. This burglary resulted in a total property loss of over $60,000 worth of jewelry, designer luggage, and purses.

In June 2022, a DNA CODIS hit matched on Dominguez-Lombard who was previously arrested by Newport Beach PD for a burglary in November 2021. CODIS is an acronym for the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, which is a computer software program that operates local, state, and national databases of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence, and missing persons.

In August 2022, additional CODIS hits matched Dominguez-Lombard for two cases from LAPD involving burglaries in May and June of 2022.

On April 22, 2023, Inglewood California Police arrested Dominguez-Lombard on unrelated charges and advised us he was in their custody. On April 29th, Atherton officers extradited him back to Atherton and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of burglary.

The Atherton Department of Police remains committed to keeping our community safe and will continue working diligently to identify and apprehend those who break the law. We urge all residents to remain vigilant, protect your home and valuables, and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.