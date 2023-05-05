Patrick Reed and Charlotte Bergmann are engaged to be married

Jan and Michael Reed of Menlo Park are delighted to announce the engagement of their son, Patrick Austin Reed, to Charlotte Annelies Bergmann, daughter of Eileen Begert Bergmann of Norwalk, Conn. and Oliver Bergmann of Stamford, Conn. The couple were college sweethearts and happily dated for nine years prior to their engagement.

Patrick grew up in Menlo Park, graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2012, and graduated magna cum laude from American University in Washington, D.C., in 2016 with a bachelor of arts degree in international studies with minors in computer science and Russian language. He was part of the American University Honors program, and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. In 2021, he graduated from the New York University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree and was admitted to the bar of the state of New York in 2022. Mr. Reed is a second-year associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City.

Charlotte grew up in Darien, Conn., graduated from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan in 2012, and graduated cum laude from American University in Washington, D.C., in 2016 with a bachelor of arts degree in public relations and strategic communication, a minor in Spanish language, and a certificate in Spanish translation. Miss Bergmann is a public relations professional at IBM in New York City.

Editor’s note: We first met Patrick when he was a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2016.

Photo by Sara Wight Photography (c) 2023