Catching the action at Old Woodside Store Day

The annual Old Woodside Store Day took place on Sunday, May 7 and InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture some of the action of life in the 1880s, focusing on the redwood logging activities in the area.

Sponsored by the San Mateo County Historical Association, hands-on activities included shingle making, two-man sawing, rope twining, making rag dolls and playing games.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023