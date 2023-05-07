Channy Chhi Laux discusses book Short Hair Detention on May 8

Channy Chhi Laux is a survivor of the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia. She was 13 years old when the Khmer Rouge took over the country in 1975. From 1975 to 1979, Channy endured starvation, horrendous working conditions, sickness and repeated separations from her family.

Channy will be at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Monday, May 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm to talk about her experiences, and to share her book, Short Hair Detention: Memoir of a Thirteen-Year-Old Girl Surviving the Cambodian Genocide.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.