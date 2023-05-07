Curb ramp replacement at Ravenswood Ave./Alma St. in Menlo Park will impact traffic

Construction begins Monday, May 8, 2023, for the curb ramp replacement at Ravenswood Avenue/Alma Street near the Menlo Park Main Library and Caltrain station as part of the Ravenswood Avenue resurfacing project. During this time, the curb ramps will be closed. Please use extra care when traveling across Ravenswood Avenue and seek alternate routes if possible.

Pedestrian/bicycle detours: During work hours, generally 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, flaggers will help pedestrians and bicyclists cross Ravenswood Avenue at Alma Street. Outside of work hours, please use extra care when crossing Ravenswood Avenue or use an alternate route.

Vehicle detours: Alma Street northbound will be closed to vehicles from the library parking lot to Ravenswood Avenue. Vehicles traveling toward Ravenswood Avenue from Burgess Drive or exiting the library parking lot will need to use Laurel Street to access Ravenswood Avenue.

For questions or additional information, contact Mitchell Supan and visit the project webpage.