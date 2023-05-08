Learn to cook vegan Filipino Kaldereta on May 10

by Contributed Content on May 8, 2023

Traditionally speaking, Kaldereta is a spicy Filipino stew with meat and potatoes cooked in tomato sauce, liver spread, cheese and chili pepper. RG Enriquez-Diez (pictured) of Astig Vegan will show the vegan version of this incredibly meaty dish, still delicious without losing its traditional essence.

Download the recipe(PDF, 127KB) and join then Menlo Park Library via Zoom on Wednesday, May 10, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Register online.

