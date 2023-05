More wet streets in Menlo Park this morning

As we headed out this morning to take the dog for a walk, we were surprised to see that the streets were wet, as we had not heard any rain on the roof.

We even bet weather watcher Dennis Nugent that there would be no measurable rain recorded.

We were wrong! His digital gauge recorded 0.01″, bringing the season-to-date to 39.47″.

Will the rain predicted for next week get us to 40″?

Love Menlo’s oaks…

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023