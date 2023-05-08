Portuguese is featured at Global Language Storytime on May 9

by Contributed Content on May 8, 2023

The Menlo Park Library’s Global Language Storytime features a different language each month.  On Tuesday, May 9, from 3:30 to 4:00 pm, children aged 1-8 with their grown-ups are invited to come to the library (800 Alma St.) for a fun-filled Portuguese- language storytime.

Enjoy nursery rhymes, movement and stories with Laura Cláes from A Casa Feita de Palavras. Non-Portuguese speakers will benefit from exposure to the language through literature and nursery rhymes, as well as experience to rich culture and traditions.

Laura Cláes is a Psychologist and Brazilian immigrant who shares the importance of Portuguese as a heritage language with families who have the same interest and are looking for spaces where the language can be encouraged and the culture known through books.

