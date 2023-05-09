Photographer Larry Calof is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in May

“From the Tundra to the Savannah,” a collection of photographic images from Larry Calof’s trip to Hudson Bay to photograph polar bears and from his trips to Africa to photograph Savannah wildlife. A reception for Larry will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Portola Art Gallery in the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd.)

After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Larry rediscovered his passion for photography. He explains: “I love using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate their unique characteristics. I try to find an emotional connection with my wildlife subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images.”

Larry has exhibited and received awards at various local juried art shows, including Los Altos Rotary’s Art in the Park, Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land Trust Gallery.