Wobbly World returns to the Guild Theatre on May 11

Led by Menlo Park resident Freddy Clarke, a talented multi-instrumentalist and composer, Wobbly World features a rotating cast of musicians who bring their own unique perspectives and styles to the table.

Together, they create high-energy and deeply soulful music, with a sound that’s been described as “world music with a twist.”

The show takes place on Thursday, May 11. Doors open at 7:00 pm; show at 8:00 pm. Buy tickets online.