Local robotics teams shine in First Lego League Challenge

A robotics team made up of students from Oak Knoll and Hillview Middle Schools had a triumphant debut in the First Lego League Challenge in Santa Clara. The team, named Fellowship of the Lego (pictured top), took first place in the robot game challenge.

The team members spent months working on their robot, which they named Samwise. Their hard work paid off when Samwise performed flawlessly in the robot game challenge, completing various tasks and obstacles with ease. The Fellowship emerged as victors in a tight competition against 18 other teams from the Bay Area.

Another team of students from Hillview named The Whomping Willows put up a strong challenge. Their robot performed exceptionally well and scored an impressive 250 points — just five points behind The Fellowship team. The Whomping Willows took second place in their debut robot challenge.

The First Lego League Challenge provides students with the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and encourages them to develop skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking. The Fellowship of the Lego and The Whomping Willows robotics teams proved that they have these skills in abundance.