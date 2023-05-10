Tenants Belong event scheduled for May 13

As Bay Area tenants grapple with an ongoing housing shortage and soaring housing costs, we can take action to keep our communities stable and strong. On Saturday, May 13, from 3:00-4:30 pm, gather to hear real tenant stories and discuss tangible solutions. The bilingual English/Spanish event takes place at Trinity Hall (330 Ravenswood Avenue) in Menlo Park.

42% of Menlo Park residents are renters and, like other Bay Area residents, they are grappling with an ongoing housing shortage and soaring housing costs.

As of 2019, more than 40% of Menlo Park tenants were ‘rent burdened’. And from 2010-2019, as rents soared across the Bay Area, the number of Menlo Park tenants considered ‘severely rent burdened’ rose from 16% to 24%. (Source: https://bayareaequityatlas.org/)

‘Rent-burdened’ families are paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing, and the ‘severely rent burdened’ pay more than 50 percent of their income on rent. Low-income households, senior households, and Latinx, Black, and Native American households — especially female-headed renter households — are disproportionately affected by housing cost burdens. High housing costs can lead to rental overcrowding, displacement, and an increased risk of homelessness.

Attendees will hear local tenants describe their experience – and their suggested solutions – in their own words. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn how to engage in solutions.

This event is presented by Youth United for Community Action (YUCA), Faith in Action and Menlo Together. Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County is sponsoring the event as part of its Affordable Housing Month programming.