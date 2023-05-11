Frances Freyberg photographs Carrizo Plain super bloom

The Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular! The sheer quantity of flowers was amazing — as far as the eye could see.

Even having read about it and looking at photos in advance, I was surprised by the variety and the size of the blossoms. For anyone who loves wildflowers, it is definitely worth the four-hour drive.

The roads in the national monument are mostly dirt, so it helps to have the right vehicle, although a standard car will do just one on the main road.

I drove along 166 form Santa Maria to Cuyama to enter the monument from the southeast entrance, then exited at the northwest entrance near Soda Lake. That increased the driving time considerably, but the views along 166 of the Caliente range on the southern side were also beautiful.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2023