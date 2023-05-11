Silicon Valley Open Studios takes place on May 13 & 14

by Linda Hubbard on May 11, 2023

This weekend — May 13-14 — is when Silicon Valley Open Studios 2023 will be featuring mid-Peninsula artists from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

Here are locations in Menlo Park with artists participating at each:

  •  766 Berkeley Avenue: Rinat Goren, Helen Kim, Terry Tsu
  • 528 Encina Avenue: Karen Artiles, Henry Artiles-Hoang, Elaine McCreight,
    Paul Ransohoff
  • 75 Arbor Road: Steve Curl, Patricia Jones, Alice Weil
  • 725 Olive Street: Steve Lopez

In addition, Menlo Park resident Linda Maki will be exhibiting at 2510 Greer Road in Palo Alto.

Here is a complete list of all artists and locations.

“Each Other” by Elaine McCreight,  36” x 4.” — oil on canvas. Note: 100% of Elaine’s sales  at 528 Encina Ave. will go to the Union of Concerned Scientists & the Natural Resources Defense Council. 

