Silicon Valley Open Studios takes place on May 13 & 14

This weekend — May 13-14 — is when Silicon Valley Open Studios 2023 will be featuring mid-Peninsula artists from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

Here are locations in Menlo Park with artists participating at each:

766 Berkeley Avenue: Rinat Goren, Helen Kim, Terry Tsu

528 Encina Avenue: Karen Artiles, Henry Artiles-Hoang, Elaine McCreight,

Paul Ransohoff

Paul Ransohoff 75 Arbor Road: Steve Curl, Patricia Jones, Alice Weil

725 Olive Street: Steve Lopez

In addition, Menlo Park resident Linda Maki will be exhibiting at 2510 Greer Road in Palo Alto.

Here is a complete list of all artists and locations.

“Each Other” by Elaine McCreight, 36” x 4.” — oil on canvas. Note: 100% of Elaine’s sales at 528 Encina Ave. will go to the Union of Concerned Scientists & the Natural Resources Defense Council.