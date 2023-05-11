Spotted: Chalk Granny’s drawing of Ollie the Otter

by Linda Hubbard on May 11, 2023

It’s always delightful to stumble upon drawings done by the Chalk Granny. This one is currently at Oak Knoll School, featuring mascot Ollie the Otter.

