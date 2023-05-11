Spotted: Chalk Granny’s drawing of Ollie the Otter
It’s always delightful to stumble upon drawings done by the Chalk Granny. This one is currently at Oak Knoll School, featuring mascot Ollie the Otter.
clear sky
scattered clouds
clear sky
few clouds
It’s always delightful to stumble upon drawings done by the Chalk Granny. This one is currently at Oak Knoll School, featuring mascot Ollie the Otter.
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment