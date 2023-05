Free Barre3 pop-up class at Springline on May 13

On Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 to 11:00 am, join Barre3 in The Plaza at Springline (1300 El Camino Real) for a low impact, full-body workout that combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness. This all-inclusive workout is perfect for beginners and experts alike.

Admission is free and open to the public. Remember to bring your yoga mat!

Reserve a spot.